Pune tea seller makes Rs. 12 lakhs per month

Currently, Yewle Tea House has got three centers in the city and every center has about 12 employees working in it



Representational picture



A tea seller in Maharashtra's Pune city has set a benchmark for his competitor by making Rs. 12 lakh per month. Yewle Tea House has become one of the famous stalls in the city.

Navnath Yewle, co-founder of Yewle Tea house, says he is going to make it an international brand very soon. "Unlike 'pakora business' this tea selling business is also creating employment for Indians. This business is growing fast and I'm happy," Navnath told ANI.

Currently, Yewle Tea House has got three centers in the city and every center has about 12 employees working in it.

Also Read: Drinking Hot Tea Can Increase Risk Of Esophageal Cancer

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever