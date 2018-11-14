Pune: Teacher beats class 6 student for not completing drawing assignment, held

crime

After the parents filed the complaint, a case under IPC section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) was registered against Gade. The school has suspended him

Representational picture

An art teacher booked for allegedly beating a Class VI student for not completing drawing assignment was arrested on Tuesday. The child's parents had approached Shivaji Nagar police station here Monday, alleging that he had suffered facial paralysis because of the beating.

"We arrested Sandeep Gade, the accused, late last night and produced him before a court today. The court sent him in police custody for two days," said an official from Shivaji Nagar police station.

The alleged incident took place last month at the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Preparatory Military School (SSPMS) here. After the parents filed the complaint, a case under IPC section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) was registered against Gade. The school has suspended him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever