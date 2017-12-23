Pune: Teacher suspended for thrashing 10-year-old who forgot to get absent note

Unable to attend school for two days due to ill health, a 10-year-old girl was thrashed by the class teacher in a municipal corporation school, when she forgot to bring a note stating the reason for her absence

The teacher struck her repeatedly on her right arm

The victim's father, who works as a labourer at a construction site and hails from Bihar, approached local corporator Rahul Jadhav, and told him about the incident. Jadhav alerted the police as well as the Pune Municipal Commissioner. The Chikali police filed a complaint in their station diary based on Jadhav's information, as the victim and her father have not approached them.

Jadhav said, "The incident took place on Wednesday. The girl is 10-years-old and studying in class V of the school. She had stomach pain and was absent from school for two days. But she forgot to bring a note for the reason of absence. The teacher asked the girl about this as he had given a test, and hit her right hand with a ruler."

The girl was treated at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital and later discharged. The corporation's Education officer B S Awari said, "I am aware of the incident. It seems that the principal of the school is on leave. We have suspended Kenjale. We have also set up an inquiry in this regard. The victim's parent had approached us initially, but later did not turn up for us to note down their grievance."

