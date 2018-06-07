Pune: Teen dies after rock falls on him at Raigad Fort

The deceased has been identified as Ashokdada Umbare, a resident of Usmanabad. In a press statement issued by the public relations officer of Raigad Fort, he said, "Umbare and his friends first travelled to Mahad, from where they trekked to the Raiga



Representational Image

While coming down the Raigad Fort after attending the Shivrajya Abhishek — an event organised in memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's throne ceremony — a 19-year-old boy died and seven others were injured when rocks fell on them.

The deceased has been identified as Ashokdada Umbare, a resident of Usmanabad. In a press statement issued by the public relations officer of Raigad Fort, he said, "Umbare and his friends first travelled to Mahad, from where they trekked to the Raigad Fort. After the event, while some people used the main gate to leave the fort, others started descending via a rocky slope. As a result, some of the rocks got displaced and fell on the people who were ahead. This led to a stampede as well. Umbare was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital after the incident, but he died on the way."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates