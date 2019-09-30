Pune: Three children feared drowned while swimming in river in Ambegaon

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Pune: Three children are feared to have drowned while swimming in a river in Ambegaon here on Sunday. The names of the three children are - Vaibhav (16), Shreyas (15) and Pranay (15). Search and rescue operations will continue today.

Earlier, Pune District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram said that the death toll due to floods in Pune district has risen to 22. The India Army on Thursday rescued over 300 people stranded due to incessant rains in Pune.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates