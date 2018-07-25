Pune to host its first ever LGBTQ literature fest for all

"They too have emotions, sorrow and rejoice which needs to be brought before the mainstream society. And to bring such platform we came up with this concept,Ã¢ÂÂ said Bindumadhav Khire, President of Samapathik Trust

Representational Picture

There are some social issues which go unattended and in order to depict some of them in poetic and literary form, Pune will be hosting its first ever LGBTQ literature fest.

The LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Hijara, Intersex) community has not been readily accepted in society even after many attempts were made for their equal rights which is fundamental to every individual.

Despite fighting for the LGBTQ rights by the community there seems to be no progress in this case. Come November 2018, the first LGBTQ literature fest will be held in Pune by Samapathik Trust. The trust has been working on issues of advocacy and health of the LGBTQ communities.

Through this fest, the LGBTQ community aims to change the views of society towards them and throw light on the discrimination they have been facing for a long time. They will also brief the society about issues related to class, exams and grades. Literature should include all aspects of society but it is not the case for the LGBTQ community.

The issues were raised in order to support the Dalit Sahitya Sammelan and Equal rights for women in society after which the perspective towards them has changed. The fest will also elaborate on the basic fundamental rights which these people should get, including the right to choose their life partner. The prejudice towards and wrong beliefs about the community which has been carried on through ages should be eliminated from the society in order for future generations to not face the same issue.

Few people have expressed their views through blogs, poems while some writers have also taken extraordinary efforts to write books on this issue.

Bindumadhav Khire, President of Samapathik Trust said, “The issues of women, farmers, nature, idols and other groups are seen but there is very limited material based on the LGBTQ community in our society and we feel that they are still isolated and neglected by the society. They too have emotions, sorrow and rejoice which needs to be brought before the mainstream society. And to in order for such a platform, we came up with this concept.”



He went on, “This will be a platform for many to express their views, feelings, and emotions which were unheard of before. We will be having a workshop training too so that the LGBTQ community and its members know how to express themselves with the help of social media. The first fest of LGBTQ will be held on November 25 and people who want to know more about the LGBTQ community are also welcome. Through the fest, they will get detailed information about the rights of the LGBTQ community which has been kept away from them.”

Transgender poet Disha Shaikh, Theatre actor Jameer Kamble will also be present for the fest.

