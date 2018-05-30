Pune trials of Super Boxing League ends on a high

Rahul Tiwari came out as the winner in the Featherweight category, while Shubham Bonakudkewar from Pune won in the Welterweight category



Boxing enthusiasts went toe-to-toe as the 'SBL Road to the Ring' contenders round of the second edition of the Super Boxing League (SBL) concluded here at the Boxing & MMA Club on Wednesday.

The competition was conducted across four weight categories for men and one for women post weigh-ins at the start of the trials. Rahul Tiwari came out as the winner in the Featherweight category, while Shubham Bonakudkewar from Pune won in the Welterweight category. The Middle and Super Middleweight categories were occupied by local boxers Sohail Rangila and Siddhant Bagwe respectively.

The women's Light Weight category was clinched by Shruti Shinde from Pune. The trials saw each bout with two rounds of three minutes in which boxers were judged on the basis of their aggressiveness, ring control, fitness, technique, footwork and boxer's chin (ability to take a hit).

The Pune 'SBL Road to the Ring' saw participation from a number of boxers from the city and also other parts of the country in a bid to secure a place in the final round of the ‘SBL Road to the Ring' which will be contested between the best boxers from across the country in New Delhi.

The ‘SBL Road to the Ring' contest will now move to Hyderabad from Pune followed by Mumbai and a round in Kolkata as the last stop for the series before the finals in Delhi.

