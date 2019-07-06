Pune: Two charred bodies found in car near Tamani ghat

national

A case has been registered with Paud police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police

In a shocking incident, the Pune rural police have found two decomposed burnt bodies in a car on Thursday evening.

The police have identified the deceased as Vijay Aba Salunke (35), a resident of Banda village in Sindhudrug district and Vikas Vilas Gosawi (32), a resident of Nipani in Kolhapur.

The bodies were located in Wagon R car in Mulshi taluka near Tamani ghat. In this regard, a case has been registered with Paud police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police.

According to an officer at Paud police station, "The car was found in a suspicious way near Mulshi village in Tamani Ghat area on Thursday afternoon. We opened the car and found two decomposed bodies which were 90 per cent burnt. Prima facie it seems to be a case accidental death but we are probing. As from the main road, the car has rammed over the road divider and fallen into the quarry."

He added, "Based on the car number plate details, we procured information and found two people were missing from their residence and the families had registered a missing complaint with Mangoan police station. We are probing the case. Bodies were sent for post mortem and after the autopsy, we will get a clue of the death and reason behind it. The car is also sent for expert opinion to probe."

