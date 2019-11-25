Pune: One dead, 17 others injured as MSRTC bus overturns near Shindewadi village

In a major accident that took place near Pune, a state transport bus fell into 50 feet deep quarry killing one person, leaving another critically injured, while 17 passengers suffered minor injuries. The MSRTC 'Shivshahi' bus was on its way to Sangli from Pune when the incident happened at Shindewadi village near Katraj, some 10 kilometres from Pune.

Pune: 2 killed and 24 injured after a state government run bus overturned near Shindewadi village, earlier today. Injured admitted to hospital. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/7SEOGIW0vz — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

The state transport bus was boarded at Swargate in Pune around 1 pm and was carrying around 40 passengers to Sangli. The bus had crossed Katraj to Shindewadi area when the bus driver lost control and the bus went down some 50 to 60 feet deep quarry.

The Rajgad police and Bhartividyapeeth police station are probing the case. They along with local residents rescued the people as well and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.



The bus fell down into a 50 to 60 feet deep quarry after the driver lost control of the wheel

According to police officials, "Around 40 passengers were traveling in the state transport bus. The accident took place around 2 pm near the Shindewadi ghat section. Prima-facie, it seems that the bus driver lost control on the wheel and the bus fell down into some 50 to 60 feet quarry in which one passenger died on the spot while the other is in a critical condition and undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital. Several other passengers escaped with minor injuries."

