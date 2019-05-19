Pune University alumnus develops Turmeric extract into a water-soluble juice using Nano-tech

national

This turmeric juice in the morning helps in clearing the body-wide inflammation caused by pollution to keep us healthy and active

Dr Vijay Kanuru

Former SPPU chemistry graduate and Cambridge educated Nano-biotechnologist, Dr Vijay Kanuru, has developed the otherwise non-soluble turmeric extract into a water-soluble juice using Nano-technology. This has enriched the medicinal values of turmeric to a great extent and made easy to have it like a daily dose.

The juice is named as 'Haras Turmeric Juice'. The way one brushes teeth every day, consuming a tablespoon of this turmeric juice in the morning helps in clearing the body-wide inflammation caused by pollution to keep us healthy and active, mentioned Dr Kanuru.

This turmeric juice is a nutraceutical food supplement for pollution detox. It took 5 years of research on developing a stable and effective formulation, while two years of the pre-clinical research was done in association with Dr.Swapnil Kamble, Pune University and Dr.Kishori Apte, National Toxicology Centre, Pune. Dr Kanuru converted his research into a start-up named 'HARAS Beverages Pvt Ltd' with the help of Angel Investors managed by Mohan Krishna and Ashok Prahlad.

The juice is certified by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Dr Kanuru has also applied for a process patent of Haras Juice in India. Currently, Dr Kanuru is engaged in further nano-tech research on Turmeric.

Speaking about the effects of pollution, Dr Kanuru said, ''Many people experience respiratory disorders, inflammation, fatigue and stress due to prolonged inhalation of polluted air. The invisible pm 2.5 ultrafine black particulate matter (30 times smaller than the diameter of a strand of hair) is the most hazardous pollutant present in the air pollution that enters the lungs and gradually infiltrates into the blood. It causes an inflammatory response which has an adverse impact on heart arteries, liver, other vital organs by clogging them and impacting body metabolism. Also, air pollution is one of the root cause of the rising incidence of cancers.''

Pune's air pollution levels are alarmingly dangerous due to rise of vehicular traffic, industrial emissions and construction activity. ''Shocking levels of pollution at busy junctions like Shivajinagar and Katraj recorded above 100-150 μg/ m³, which is way above the WHO standard 10 μg/ m³over 24hours. Turmeric juice can help to prevent these problems as it works as a daily detox for the body resulting in internal cleansing, better immunity and healthy skin.'', He said.

Talking about the idea behind the research, Dr Kanuru said, "The medicinal benefits of Turmeric are not readily available with the regular kitchen grade turmeric powder as it hardly contains its principle active curcumin and moreover not absorbed by the body due to poor cellular absorption rejected by the body quickly. However, Nanotechnology enables to get the benefits of turmeric powder by consuming a tablespoon of water-soluble Haras Turmeric Juice as it is made up of its extract curcumin in a palatable juice form.

