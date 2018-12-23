Pune: Wife of constable kills two-year-old son, commits suicide

crime

In a suicide note, Pune constable's wife said that during her husband's absence, her mother-in-law, Sujata, would harass her

Deceased Poonam Kamble and her two-year-old son Shivansh

The 22-year-old wife of a police constable allegedly killed her two-year-old son and later committed suicide. In a suicide note, she said that during her husband's absence, her mother-in-law, Sujata, would harass her.

On Saturday at 5 am, when Amit Dattatray Kamble, 27, went home after duty and found her hanging from the fan. The police identified the deceased as Poonam alias Janaki, 22, and Shivansh, 2, both residents of Tilekar Vasti in Hadapsar, Pune. The police registered the case of abetment to suicide and ill treatment by in-laws under various sections of the IPC.

Senior inspector Sunil Tambe of Hadapsar police station said, "Constable Amit is attached to our police station itself. When his wife wasn't answering the doorbell or his call, he peeped in from the window and found her hanging. When he forced his way in, he also found his unconsious son."

Assistant police inspector Prasad Lonare added, "Both were declared dead. It seems that she first gagged her son and then pressed a pillow on his face." Deceased Poonam's father Suresh Jagtap said, "For four years, my daughter was mentally tortured. We used to counsel and send her back to her husband's house. They have ruined my daughter's life."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates