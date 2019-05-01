Pune: Youth writes to CMO for permission to die

national

A youth, depressed over the alleged betrayal by his girlfriend and unable to take care of his elderly parents, had written to the Chief Minister asking for permission to die. The Pune cops, however, counselled him and got him to change his mind.

The 33-year-old youth is a graduate and lives in Pune along with his elderly parents who suffer from mental illnesses and visual impairment. In the first week of April, he wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following which the CMO sent the letter to the Pune Commissionerate. The Dattawadi police summoned the youth.

Senior Inspector Shrikant Shirole of Dattawadi police station said, "We got him to speak to our expert team of counsellors. He told us his salary was too low. Apart from it, he had found that his girlfriend was having an affair. He said he had no future and wanted to die."

He continued, "It took us more than a week to counsel him and he wrote another letter to the CMO saying that his view of life had changed." The man said, "The police showed me how hard their life was. My pain is nothing compared to theirs. They have reformed me."

