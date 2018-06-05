Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal marries Aashita Sood

His friend and Punjab teammate KL Rahul was present at the wedding

Karnataka and Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal tied the knot with Aashita Sood yesterday. His friend and Punjab teammate KL Rahul was present at the wedding.

He posted the above picture on Instagram and wrote, "Celebrating @mayankagarawal's and @aashitasood09's big day! Friends like family, blessed with the best! # AshKaroMayank."

Mayank Agarwal's wedding was a grand occasion with his family and many of his friends attending. Indian opening batsman and Punjab T20 star KL Rahul was also present at the event. Mayank Agarwal and Aashita Sood were engaged in February but decided to tie the knot only after IPL ended. Mayank Agarwal will be part of the India A team that tours England for four-day Tests and ODI matches.

