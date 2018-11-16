Punjab BJP asks CM Amarinder Singh to declare 'fiscal emergency'

national

The BJP's Punjab unit on Thursday asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to declare 'fiscal emergency' in the state, while alleging that no development work had been carried since the Congress came to power in the state.

"The Congress government in Punjab has almost completed two years of its tenure. During this period, a number of new taxes have been imposed on public. Despite this, no development work is visible anywhere in the state," Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik told reporters here.

"The government employees are not getting their salaries on time. The state government is fooling the people on one pretext or the other.

"Thus in such conditions either Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should declare financial emergency or quit, he said said. Malik who is a Rajya Sabha MP, also demanded report card from the government on its works in the last two years.

