Punjab cabinet to take up law to regulate MBBS fee

The Punjab state cabinet in its meeting will discuss an amendment to the Punjab Private Health Sciences Education Institutions Act to enable the state government to regulate fee for MBBS and BDS courses at private universities.

If the amendment becomes legislation, the fees is likely to come down from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for the five-year course.

The government received flak for charging an exorbitant fee from students. However, the government has still not been able to bring this legislation in regard.

It may take a few more months for the government to turn the amendment into legislation either through an ordinance or tabling the amendment in the next session of Vidhan Sabha.

The Cabinet is also expected to take up the issue of filling vacancies in the medical college which is being set up in Mohali and existing ones also.

