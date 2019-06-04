Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reject reports on ISI's plans
Even as he directed the officials to take all possible steps to maintain peace and harmony in the state
Chandigarh: A high-level meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, here on Tuesday reviewed the state's internal security as well as law and order situation, and raised doubts about the authenticity of alleged intel reports suggesting an ISI project to target retired army and police officials to revive militancy in Punjab.
Even as he directed the officials to take all possible steps to maintain peace and harmony in the state, the Chief Minister agreed with them that reports referring to intel inputs on such a project seemed far-fetched and removed from the ground realities.
The reports were not verified and could be false, the meeting felt, with the Chief Minister asking the police to take all possible steps to verify such reports and check the spread of rumours, which could lead to panic among people.
The Chief Minister, however, made it clear that his government would not allow the state's peace and law and order to be disturbed at any cost.
The meeting comes a day after Punjab Police said Pakistan-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) handler Harmeet Singh alias 'Happy PhD' was plotting to carry out a Rajasansi-like attack on the anniversary of the Operation Bluestar.
The disclosure came after seizure of smuggled hand-grenades at Kukranwala Adda in Amritsar district's Ajnala sub-division.
After initial investigations, the police said Harmeet 'PhD', also a suspect in the grenade attack on a prayer congregation at the Nirankari Bhawan in Rajasansi, was believed to be behind the smuggling of hand grenades from Pakistan.
Police officials briefed the Chief Minister on the incident and informed the meeting that probe was on to ascertain details about the make of the grenades and the smuggling route.
