Punjab Chief Minister urges greater security for Sikhs in Afghanistan

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday wrote to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj to take all possible steps to ensure safety and security of Sikhs settled in 'war-torn' Afghanistan. Singh further urged Swaraj to advise officials in her ministry and the Indian High Commission in connection with the same.

He also asked Swaraj to pursue measures to ensure that Sikh families were offered security, relief and rehabilitation. In his letter, the Punjab Chief Minister voiced his dismay on the growing number of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

The letter came over two weeks after 19 people were killed in a suicide attack that targeted a convoy of Hindus and Sikhs who were on their way to Jalalabad to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

