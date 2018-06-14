Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces projects worth Rs 2,140 crore in Jalandhar

Addressing a thanksgiving rally here, the Chief Minister said the Congress was indebted to the voters of the Shahkot assembly segment

Amarinder Singh/AFP

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced development projects of Rs 2,140 crore for Jalandhar and Shahkot as a gesture of gratitude to the people for ensuring the Congress candidate's victory in the Shahkot bypoll.

Addressing a thanksgiving rally here, the Chief Minister said the Congress was indebted to the voters of the Shahkot assembly segment, who had ensured a sweeping victory for party's candidate Hardev Singh Laddi to secure two-thirds majority for the Congress in the state assembly.

Announcing a slew of infrastructure and other development projects, he asked legislators Rana Gurjit Singh and Laddi to submit a detailed proposal of projects for Shahkot so that the funds, as needed, could be released at the earliest.

While work on four-laning of Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur, up to Himachal border (National Highway 70) had already started at a total cost of Rs 1,069 crore, another Rs 1,000 crore had been allocated for four-laning of Jalandhar bye-pass linking National Highway 70 and 71 from Jandhu Singha to Pratappura via Jamsher, said Amarinder Singh.

Other infrastructural development projects announced by him included construction of road over bridge on the Chougeti-Ladhewali road, besides widening and strengthening of the Jalandhar-Jandiala-Nurmahal-Talwan road, on which work had commenced. Former Minister Gurjit Singh sought a special package for the Doaba region, urging the Chief Minister to get the Bist Doab canal concrete lining project worth Rs 150 crore completed to facilitate the farming community, and to save depleting ground water.

He also sought setting up of a medical college in the Doaba region to impart quality health services to the people. Earlier, Laddi demanded setting up of a potato processing unit near Malsian to boost the interests of the potato farmers.

Also Read: Amarinder Singh Says Farmers' Protest A Sign Of Desperation Against Centre

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates