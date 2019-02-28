Punjab CM Amarinder Singh calls for emergency meeting; border districts on high-alert

national

Amritsar (Punjab): In the wake of ceasefire violations along the international border and the Line of Control, and a high alert in areas bordering Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called for an emergency meeting with senior officials.

"Arrived in Jalandhar for on-ground assessment of the situation at the border. Have ordered tight security for all vital installations such as airports etc. Situation is under control. Appeal to the people to beware of rumours," Singh wrote on his official twitter handle.

He also requested the Centre to take all steps to secure early release of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan who is in Pakistan's custody. "Request Indian Government @MEAIndia to take all possible steps to secure early release of Wing Commander #Abhinandan. Also urge Pakistan to ensure the #IAF officerâ¿¿s safety & well-being as per Geneva Convention. #BringBackAbhinandan".

Punjab government on Tuesday had put its border districts on a high alert. In the backdrop of aerial strikes conducted by Indian Air Force (IAF) at Jaish-e-Mohammed's (Jem) training terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Wednesday Doeke village of Amritsar witnessed calm, which is located near the Line of Control.

While the area, which is close to Attari town, a village of Amritsar in Punjab, located 3 km from the Indo-Pakistani border at Wagah, is under tight vigil, there were no reports of violence amid growing confrontation between India and Pakistan.

Nonetheless, the locals expressed their support to the security forces and asserted they would not abandon their domiciles, and would rather combat with the enemy along with the armed forces.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met the locals of the area to review the situation. Another member of his cabinet, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla also met border residents and BSF.

