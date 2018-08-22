Punjab CM Amarinder Singh seeks access to Gurdwara Sahib in Pakistan

national

The Chief Minister noted that the 550th Birth anniversary of the first Guru is being observed in November 2019

Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday sought intervention of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in seeking access from the Pakistan government for devotees to visit the historic Gurdwara Sahib in Kartapur on the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

In a letter to the Union Minister, the Chief Minister has urged Sushma Swaraj to take up the matter with her counterpart for having the corridor from the international border to Kartarpur opened for the duration of the celebrations.

"This will allow the faithful to pay their respects at the Gurdwara Sahib in Kartarpur," said Amarinder Singh, pointing out that Kartarpur is located across the river Ravi around 4 km from the border near Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.

The Chief Minister noted that the 550th Birth anniversary of the first Guru is being observed in November 2019.

He pointed out one of the historical demands of the Sikh community has been to have access to the revered Gurdwara Sahib in Kartarpur.

"The state government has been requesting the Centre time and again for taking up the matter with the government of Pakistan for a corridor from the international border to Kartarpur," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates