Punjab CM Amarinder Singh seeks Israel's help in water management

national

Amarinder apprised the Israeli Minister of the problems being faced by agrarian Punjab on the water front as a result of its depleting water table

Amarinder Singh

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday sought Israel's cooperation for sewerage water treatment in five major cities of Punjab, as the state looks to tackle pollution and boost irrigation.

The Chief Minister, who is on an official visit to Israel, held talks in Jerusalem with Israel's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Yuval Steinitz, a spokesperson for the Chief Minister's office said here.

"The Chief Minister was impressed with the fact that 95 per cent of sewerage water was being recycled for agriculture in Israel and said Punjab would like to do the same in urban areas," the spokesperson said.

Amarinder apprised the Israeli Minister of the problems being faced by agrarian Punjab on the waterfront as a result of its depleting water table.

"While Punjab was power surplus, water resources remained a challenge for the state, which is trying to get out of the paddy-wheat crop cycle to save this precious resource," Amarinder pointed out.

Steinitz said Israel would be happy to help Punjab and underlined the need for proper water management.

He pointed out that Israel was having its fifth year of drought, but was managing its water needs through various measures, such as double desalination, to meet 80 per cent of its domestic water requirements.

Regulating water distribution was at the heart of water management, said the minister, stressing the need for educating people in this regard.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates