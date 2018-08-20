Punjab police inspector, sister stabbed to death by their brother

crime

Punjab Police Inspector Chander Kumar and his sister Indu Bala have been stabbed to death allegedly by their brother Deepak Kumar, police said yesterday. Chander Kumar who was posted at Batala, was living in Amritsar, and his sister Indu Bala was also living there with the family.

Late last night there was some altercation between the two brothers over some family matters that took serious turn, following which Deepak Kumar allegedly stabbed Chander Kumar and Indu Bala to death. Police have arrested the accused and charged him with double murder.

