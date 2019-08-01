Punjab Police thrashes rickshaw-puller, video goes viral

national

According to IANS, the driver's only fault was that he reached the platform on the rickshaw to drop a passenger, who as per the social media was physically challenged

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Manjinder S Sirsa

Chandigarh: A video on social media website went viral of an elderly rickshaw-puller being thrashed by policemen. The incident occurred at the railway station in Jalandhar city. His only fault was that he reached the platform on the rickshaw to drop a passenger, who as per the social media was physically challenged.

"Often police harasses the poor and helpless!" Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S. Sirsa took to social media platform and tweeted on Thursday. He also added that the old rickshaw puller at the Jalandhar railway station came there to drop a handicapped person.

Often police harasses the poor & helpless!

Look how mercilessly @PunjabPoliceInd beat this Old Rickshaw puller at Jalandhar railway station who came there to drop a handicapped person

I demand strict action against the cops who kept their humanity aside & misused their position pic.twitter.com/rvvNIJcbxf — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 1, 2019

"I demand strict action against the cops who kept their humanity aside and misused their position," he stated. Joining the issue, Sandeep Mishra demanded that all the policeman should be suspended immediately.

Also Read: 35-year-old man beaten to death by tea stall owner and four others

All these policeman must be suspended immediately they have no right to beat anyone like this .... @capt_amarinder ji pls take action.. @priyankagandhi ji if ur free from ur political drama then look what is happening in Congress ruled state .. @RahulGandhi where are u ð — Sandeep Mishra (@Sm4bjp) August 1, 2019

Mishra tweeted asking Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take action, "@Priyanka Gandhiji if you are free from your political drama then look what is happening in Congress-ruled states."

"@Rahul Gandhi where are you," he added.

In another incident, two GRP personnel were placed under suspension for allegedly beating up a television journalist after an argument with him when he was covering the derailment of a goods train in Shamli, officials stated. Director-General of Uttar Pradesh Police OP Singh ordered that Government Railway Police's Shamli Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar and constable Sanjay Pawar be placed under suspension, the state police tweeted on Wednesday morning. The journalist, Amit Sharma stated, “I was locked up, stripped and they urinated upon right into my mouth.”

Also Read: 16-year-old boy beaten to death for stealing in Delhi

A senior UP government official, quoting Ajay Kumar Pandey, the Shamli Senior Superintendent of Police stated the action was taken after the two GRP personnel thrashed Amit Sharma. "The incident took place when the journalist had gone to cover the derailment of a few bogies of a goods trains in Shamli. There was a heated exchange of words among them and hurling of abuses," said Ram Lakhan Mishra, the Circle Officer, GRP, Saharanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh police tweeted, "We have come across a video where a journalist has been beaten up & put up in a lock-up. DGP UP OP Singh has ordered for immediate suspension of SHO GRP Shamli Rakesh Kumar & Const. Sanjay Pawar. Strict punishment shall be accorded to policemen misbehaving with citizens."

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Eunuch beaten mercilessly by 4 friends, dies in hospital

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates