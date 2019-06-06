Punjab to be promoted as India's basketball hub, says Capt Amarinder Singh

national

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also held a cabinet meeting with his ministers and gave a nod to Punjab Sports University Ordinance 2019, dedicating it to the people of Punjab

Amarinder Singh. Pic/Twitter IANS

On June 6. 2019, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced to make the state of Punjab the country's basketball hub. Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and shared photos of him meeting the Indian team who will be representing India at the 2019 Basketball World Cup to be held at Amsterdam.

Happy to have met with these young players who will be representing India in the @FIBAWC 2019 in Amsterdam. Delighted to share that one of our own from @PunjabPoliceInd will also be playing for India. We will work towards making Punjab a hub for basketball in India! pic.twitter.com/wNU4ebHBuF — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 6, 2019

"Happy to have met with these young players who will be representing India in the @FIBAWC (FIBA Basketball World Cup) 2019 in Amsterdam. Delighted to share that one of our own from @PunjabPoliceInd will also be playing for India. We will work towards making Punjab a hub for basketball in India."

To ensure the holistic well-being of youth, our cabinet has given the nod to 'Punjab Sports University Ordinance 2019', paving way for the establishment of sports University in Patiala. We dedicate this University to the people of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/wNossDApRk — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 6, 2019

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also held a cabinet meeting with his ministers and took to Twitter to announce that his cabinet has given the nod to 'Punjab Sports University Ordinance 2019', paving way for the establishment of sports University in Patiala. We dedicate this University to the people of Punjab.

