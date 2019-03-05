Punjabi remake of Singham to release on August 9

regional-cinema

Punjabi remake of Singham will star Gaal Ni Kadni singer Parmish Verma and actress Sonam Bajwa.

Ajay Devgn in Singham

Ajay Devgn, who starred in the Hindi version of Singham, on Monday announced the Punjabi remake of the film will release on August 9. "Punjabi 'Singham' all set to release on 9th August, 2019. Best luck team," he tweeted.

The upcoming film will star Gaal Ni Kadni singer Parmish Verma and actress Sonam Bajwa.

Singham was first made in the southern film industry and then followed by Bollywood. Ajay starrer "Singham" is directed by Rohit Shetty. It followed a valiant police officer named Bajirao Singham (Ajay), who fights against injustice.

On this Special Day #MahaShivratri Sharing the release Date 9th August of #Singham. I can’t wait for you all to Witness this epic Movie https://t.co/ybkVoWisft — Parmish Verma (@ParmishVerma) March 4, 2019

Parmish also took to Twitter to share the release date among netizens. He wrote: "On this special day Maha Shivratri, sharing the release date of 'Singham' - August 9. I can't wait for you all to witness this epic movie."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever