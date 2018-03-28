Punjabi singer Gurvinder Brar's wife commits suicide

Sohaj Preet, wife of Punjabi singer Gurvinder Brar and daughter of playwright Ajmer Singh Aulakh, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday. The incident took place in Punjab's Bathinda



Representation pic

While Gurvinder Brar is a prominent Punjabi singer, famous for songs like 'Viah Wala Din' and 'Pehla Pehla Pyar', Ajmer Singh Aulakh was a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award-winning playwright, known for his Punjabi plays such as 'Gani' and 'Satt Begaane'. Ajmer Singh Aulakh passed away on 15 June 2017. The reason behind Sohaj Preet's suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

