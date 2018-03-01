Punjab's literary personality Rajpal Singh dies

Rajpal Singh is survived by wife Kuldip Kaur Tiwana and son Gorki

Representational picture

Chandigarh: Punjab eminent literary and folk art personality Rajpal Singh died in Chandigarh on Thursday following a brief illness, his family said. He was 76.

He is survived by wife Kuldip Kaur Tiwana and son Gorki.

He was admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research last week for treating a chest infection.

Rajpal rendered notable services while serving as Secretary General of the Punjab Kala Parishad, Punjab Sahit Akademi President, and Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi Secretary.

Expressing grief over the demise, Cultural Affairs and Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said Rajpal Singh served the cause of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiat all his life.

Punjab Kala Parishad Chairman Surjit Patar said Rajpal Singh death was a big loss to folk art, culture and literary world.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever