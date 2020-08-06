Puppy love in Australia! Evelyn Sharma introduces to a new addition to her family

Evelyn Sharma and doctor fiancé Tushaan Bhindi added a new member to their family — a Doxiepoo named Coco. The actor has been spending lockdown with her Australia-based beau. Sharma was missing her pet dog, Buchki and cat Luii, who are being looked after by friends in Mumbai.

"One day, Tushaan came home with this little bundle of joy. It was a surprise for me. She's the cutest little thing. Coco cheers us up in these difficult times," says the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) actor.

In an interview with IANS, Evelyn shared, "The month has been rough since I made just in time before the borders closed to travel to Australia. I'm glad to be back with my fiance Tushaan and our family now. I have been keeping myself busy, as I am working from home."

Evelyn had told IANS that she always dreamt of doing an action role and was excited to be a part of "Saaho. She tagged the film as a "dream come true" for her because it allowed her to do some stunts. Currently, Evelyn is isolating in Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been utilising the quarantine period to explore scriptwriting.

