Puppy's day out

Updated: Jun 21, 2019, 07:54 IST | The Guide Team

Head to a fun event where you can play dress-up with your doggo and win prizes, too

Get ready for the very first Pupper-con, an event organised by Pet Fed. It is an opportunity to come dressed with their dogs in interesting costumes and build stronger relationships with their pets through a line-up of engaging activities and games. The top three best dressed pupper-human duos stand the chance to win exciting gifts and hampers.

At The House, Bungalow 1, Aram Nagar, Andheri West.
On June 23, 12 pm to 3 pm
Call 9811639193
Log on to petfed.org
Cost Rs 349

