Purab Kohli shares his experience on battling coronavirus: Yes it's hard! Need loads of energy to fight it

It was on Tuesday when actor Purab Kohli gave out the shared heartbreaking news of testing Coronavirus positive. Not only he, but his wife Lucy and daughter Inaya and son Osian had contracted COVID-19. Fortunately, the actor informed that he and his family have been recovered. Purab is currently staying with his family in London.

The actor took to his Instagram account to share his experience. Sharing an update about his health, Purab Kohli posted a lengthy note and thanked his fans for sending warm wishes. The Rock On 2 actor also gave a shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers who are leading the fight against the pandemic. The actor accompanied the post with a throwback photograph of his family of four from their vacation in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

He shared a heartfelt letter on his Instagram which read, "Thank you, all you lovely people for your warm wishes. We really let a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured, we are very well and fully recovered now."

"Please remember, it is important to stay indoors now. Yes, it's hard! But firstly, we need to put the brakes on this pandemic and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength. God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it," he added.

Applauding the health care workers, Purab wrote, "A big shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers around the world who are risking their own health and the health of families to serve us all. Bless them. Take care and lots of love from Lucy, Inaya, Osian and me."

He concluded the letter by sharing a family picture which he had clicked while shooting Out Of Love in Coonoor last year. "This is a photo of us in Coonoor last year while I was filming Out Of Love. Also a reminder to me of the good times to come once we beat this problem as #OneWorld #FightAgainstCorona (sic)."

Earlier, he had shared shared a tearful letter in which he revealed how he and his family battled the coronavirus.

This is the latest coronavirus case in Bollywood after singer Kanika Kapoor, producer Karim Morani and her daughter Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani tested positive for COVID-19. In the subsequent test, Shaza was tested negative while Kanika has recovered from it.

