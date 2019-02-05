'Purification natural when there is breach of tradition'

national

These two women belonged to the age group of 10-50 years, who were earlier banned from entering the temple premises until the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups

Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam members stage a protest in Hyderabad. Pic/AFP

Sabarimala's tantri Kantararu Rajeeveru told the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) that he carried out "purification rituals" following the two women's entry, as that was "the natural practice followed whenever there is a breach of the temple tradition and customs".

The temple was shut for an hour around 10.30 am on January 2 for the "purification rituals" after CM Pinarayi Vijayan that day confirmed two women - Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga - had darshan at the hilltop temple at 3.30 am.

