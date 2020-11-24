Purr with delight! Alia Bhatt's 'muse' is too cute to be true

Dog lover Amitabh Bachchan is not fond of felines. While reacting to Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt's post with pet cat Edward, Big B wrote, "I don't like cats, and that is going to upset many ladies. But the expression on your face makes me love this one."

Bhatt, who keeps sharing pictures of her pets, referred to Edward as her muse. Looks like she might just make Bachchan a cat person too.

Commenting on Alia's post, her mum, veteran actress Soni Razdan said, "Awww. He's looking rather loved and happy" while an Instagram user wrote, "Love you eddie and aloo" and yet another fan commented, "Cutest pic on internet today."

Speaking of Alia Bhatt and Big B's Brahmastra, it also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy, and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra will be a three-part sci-fi fantasy series. Besides this film, Alia will also collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a drama called Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021. This period drama also features Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

