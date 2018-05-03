Put on your dancing shoes at this Khar hangout

Ben Yugen and 9oh & Bryan The Lion to perform

The third edition of Dance OK Please, a watering hole’s new mid-week property returns with a mix of reggae, hip-hop, house and bass music. Three acts — Paper Queen (in pic), Ben Yugen and 9oh & Bryan The Lion — will play back-to-back DJ sets, in an event that aims to showcase local musical talent.

Time 9 pm onwards at Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, ground floor, 5th Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West. CALL 7506394243

