Put on your game face

DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival, comes to Mumbai for the first time

DreamHack in Mumbai will also feature cosplayers

Looking for a weekend filled with never-ending gaming sessions? For the first time, the world's largest gaming festival, DreamHack will be held in Mumbai, continuing a legacy of more than 20 years. The festival, previously held in cities such as Valencia, Stockholm, Montreal and Austin, among others, aims to bring gamers of all kinds together.

With a 1,000-plus seater BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) LAN party, with a premium section of limited swanky seats, and catering service, this festival stands out with a total winning prize of `1 crore. It also has a strong lineup of games, from Dota 2 to Counter Strike, each with a cash prize of its own.

Akshat Rathee, head of NODWIN Gaming, says, "DreamHack is in the Guinness Records for being the largest gaming festival in the world, with its upcoming Mumbai edition being the first in entire Asia. Elite gamers from the country and all over the world will descend for 72 hours of non-stop gaming frenzy."

For a dose of nostalgia, the organisers have included classics such as Mario Brothers, Pinball, Monopoly and Foosball, among others. Along with gaming, the festival will also have one of the biggest exhibitions called DreamExpo, where tech companies will showcase the latest hardware, gadgets and games. Rathee adds, "It will provide great exposure for the next generation of gamers, and will put India firmly on the global e-sports map." To keep the three-day marathon going, EDM artistes, including Zenith and DJ Shaan, have been roped in. And, even if you're not a gamer, you can still watch stand-up comedy by the likes of Sorabh Pant and Azeem Banatwalla and witness cosplay championships and so on.

When: December 21 to 23

Where: Nesco Center, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East)

Entry: Rs 499 onwards

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

