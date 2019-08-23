Put responsibility at the top tier of festive pyramid

opinion

This is not about favouring one faith over the other. Do not let that kind of ugly sentiment spoil the mood of the moment. Fun and fervour is part of the day but put responsibility at the top tier of your festive pyramid

.

The city is on course to mark a relatively safer Gokulashtami. We say relatively because we will not know the outcome of this till the festival is over. There has been an uptick in awareness, though. A report in this paper said some dahi handi events on the day have been cancelled altogether.

There seems to have been a positive shift at these events when it comes to safety. At practice now, one witnesses that Govindas do wear some safety gear. There are helmets, some harnesses, we saw a number of arm grips as well. Rules need to be respected and followed and the transformation is happening. What we now hope to see is the same respect stretching on hours after the last handi has been broken and the revellers have climbed down.

We want to see a decrease and hopefully, a disappearance of three people on a bike, careening through the streets and putting themselves and others in danger. Do not indulge in traffic violations. This is not celebratory but raucous and unruly behaviour, and taking the law in one's hands. Let us continue our safety first and city first mode even after the main event is over. Cleaning up the site after marking an occasion is welcome. Observe a zero-waste approach as closely as one can. Keep a go-green mantra at the forefront. Putting concern and respect for the 'other' at the top is true and pure joy.

Do not be swayed by those who wish to stir the communal pot and create trouble. Rules are not made and enforced for ulterior motives. This is not about favouring one faith over the other. Do not let that kind of ugly sentiment spoil the mood of the moment. Fun and fervour is part of the day but put responsibility at the top tier of your festive pyramid.

