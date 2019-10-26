Put your best boot forward

It’s that time of the year when you can whip out your boots, even though they may be faux leather thanks to the city’s humidity. And while solids are always your safest bet while opting for this footwear, with different lengths and embellishments available, printed ones have never really caught on.

“It’s because it’s tricky to find a pair of printed footwear that goes with anything. It can get challenging when it comes to boots because they already make a strong statement,” explains city-based stylist Niharika Pande.

Two celebrities — Taapsee Pannu and Yami Gautam — who opted for printed boots recently, and while one pulled off the retro chic look, the other looked too OTT. Gautam, who wore a short, blue printed pair with embellishments when she walked the ramp, made it the hero of her outfit, says Pande, explaining why the look worked.

We tell you what you can learn from both attempts.

Don't

Wrong call by Taapsee Pannu

Pencil heels in patterned boots are a strict no-no. And even in solid colours, avoid them if you want to opt for the retro or grunge look as they make the boots look more feminine and like a simple pair

of heels.

Avoid a pair that has patterns all over it, especially one that is fine. For example, a criss-cross pattern will look better if it’s only along the edges of the boot, and not all over it.

Do not choose an outfit that is in the same shade as the base of the boots. It will look bland, unless the boots are blingy or colourful.

Knee-length boots work better with a dress with a slit or pants. Avoid wearing them with knee-length dresses, even if you are tall, as it cuts your height.

If you must wear white boots, pick one with patterns on it in pop colours rather than a dull shade. No polka dots. Pair it with a nude dress if you like or a silver, sequined top and denims.

A broad hair accessory with boots looks tacky, even if you are going for a retro look. Opt for hair clips or a slender hair band. It’s best to tie your hair in a high ponytail or let it be.

Do

Yami Gautam gets it right

Ankle length works best for all body types. Those who are petite should avoid over knee-length options.

Pick something that doesn’t look too busy, especially if your outfit has multiple shades. Choose a pair that’s in a darker shade than your outfit. Boots in silver or gold carry a royal-meets-grunge character, even if you pair it with a plain white dress.

Bling and glitter always work if it’s a patterned pair — it serves the dual purpose of making it the hero of your outfit and giving it a vintage feel as well.

Stars and flowers look cool on boots, but there shouldn’t be too many of them.

Don’t over-accessorise or overdo your make-up. Keep it simple.

Pair it with a dress with

power sleeves or something off-shoulder.

