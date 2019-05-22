Putin calls Merkel, Macron to discuss Syria

international

This comes hours after at least 40 combatants were killed in fighting that broke out between the rebel groups and Russia-backed Syrian army in the northwestern town of Hama province

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed the situation in war-torn Syria with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, said Kremlin.

"The sides comprehensively exchanged opinions on the Syrian issue, including in light of multiple ceasefire violations in Idlib by radical armed groups. The Russian president informed his colleagues about joint efforts with Turkey on stabilizing the situation in Syria's north-west, on protecting civilians and neutralizing terrorist threats," the Kremlin said after the three leaders held a telephonic conversation.

"Special attention was paid to prospects of forming and launching a constitutional committee, with the consideration of agreements reached in October 2018 at the four-party summit (Russia, Turkey, Germany, France) in Istanbul. The sides agreed to continue coordinating efforts in the framework of political settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, in accordance with principles of ensuring Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," TASS quoted Kremlin as reporting.

On Monday, at least 10 civilians, including five children, were killed in air strikes by Russia in the Idlib province, the last major rebel-held territory.Fighting erupted in northwestern Syria last month breaking a truce brokered by Russia and Turkey in 2018.

At least 167 civilians have lost their lives in Idlib since April 25. The province is home to about three million people. The Syrian war has killed more than 370,00O people and displaced millions inside Syria and abroad since it began in March 2011.

The trio also discussed Ukraine. "The situation was discussed around the crisis in Ukraine given the bankrupt policies of the administration of Pyotr Poroshenko and the change of the state leadership in Ukraine," the Kremlin said.

