Putting in a word for 2019

Kanchan Daniel, singer

2019 was: eventful

One word to describe 2019, for me, would be eventful. A lot of different things have finally come together. I have been wanting to do Mental Harmony [an initiative that seeks to raise awareness around mental health for musicians] for a very long time and being able to pull it off was like a milestone for me.

Dhruv Sehgal, actor

2019 was: work in progress

I call it a work in progress because that's true for every year, if you think about it. And also because I learnt a lot this year and I hope to learn more. There's a lot more to do.

Kaneez Surka, comedian

2019 was: revolutionary

Revolutionary is the best word for summing up 2019. The year ended with so many people around this great country coming together to fight fascism. It is so touching to see how much people care.

Dino Morea, actor

2019 was: outstanding

I started the production work for my film this year and also starred in three fantastic shows, so 2019 started beautifully for me and a lot has happened so far. If you ask me how I think 2020 will go, I want to say that it'll be freaking unbelievable.

Cyrus Broacha, host

2019 was: pimply

I got pimples on my face this year after 16 years, which is a sign, I am told. So I've been looking around and I noticed that infrastructure wise, Mumbai is at its worst right now. SoBo especially, is really ugly. So it's like the city has metaphorical pimples and since I have the real ones, I think the sign is that it's time for me to assume leadership and save the country.

Rochelle D'silva, poet

2019 was: evolutionary

This year was difficult for me. It was meant to be a peaceful year because I moved to Goa and in that sense, it was. But mental health wise, it was a bit difficult. I think I did a lot of work on myself so maybe that's why. I left Mumbai because I felt burnt out, but the thing with space is that it gives you more time to come back to yourself because you're not distracted. So, it was hard, but I feel like I have evolved.

Ami Shroff, mixologist

2019 was: chaotic

Everything that is happening in the country and the current political situation makes me think of the word chaotic. It's been a very chaotic year with a whole bunch of laws coming into place that pose a threat to our democracy; the judiciary failing us and the police not being able to protect us, so 2019 has been quite unpredictable and scary.

