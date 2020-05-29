Putting the art into party

An example of the sort of artwork that Rajan will help participants create

Many of us are keen to upgrade an existing skill or learn a new one during the lockdown, but aren't sure where and how to get started. Take for example, those who enjoyed art while in school, but haven't picked up a paint brush since, and now find it intimidating to get back to it.

Art educator and designer Ria Rajan is facilitating an online art workshop in association with TIFA Working Studios, called After Hours Art Party. She has been hosting art parties across formats for five years. This is the first time she will be moving her session to a digital platform.



Ria Rajan

"We wanted to create a space online where people can interact with each other while engaging in a few fun activities" says Trishla Talera, director of TIFA Working Studios. She adds, "We will be giving our participants various prompts, including animals, mythic themes, constellations and other spatial ideas. The idea is to push them to look beyond and imagine something they have never seen."

On May 30, 9 pm to 10 pm

Call 9623444433

Cost Rs 500

