Irrfan Khan plays the character of Robert, a champion puzzler in the Hollywood film, Puzzle



Irrfan Khan in a still from the film, Puzzle. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After Hindi Medium's massive global success, Irrfan Khan is back to take over the world again. Irrfan will soon be seen in Marc Turtletaub's film, Puzzle. The actor will be seen alongside Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald. The film which is slated for release on 13th July 2018, got its first trailer released.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer gives a hearty insight into the good-hearted mid-life crisis drama. The plot revolves around the life of Agnes, a Christian housewife living an ordinary and simple life with her husband and children, until her birthday when she unwraps a rather unusual present. The jigsaw puzzle unleashes a passionate side to Agnes' otherwise mundane routine, leading to a lot of resentment from her husband, played by David Denman. Agnes's life takes a turn for the better when she meets champion puzzler, Robert, played by Irrfan Khan, who is looking for a partner for a jigsaw puzzle competition.

On the personal front, Irrfan has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and is in London, UK for its treatment. A few days ago, the actor had shared his thoughts through a philosophical note. He had written, "God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me.n Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don't let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke (sic)."

Also Read: After Dangal, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium Earns Nearly 200 Core In China

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates