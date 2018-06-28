Search

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth advance in Malaysia Open

Jun 28, 2018, 09:44 IST | AFP

The third-seeded Indian will meet Malaysia's Ying Ying Lee today. In the men's singles, World No. 7 Srikanth dumped former World No. 2 Jan Jorgensen of Denmark 21-18, 21-9

PV Sindhu

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after pulling off contrasting wins in the opening round of the Malaysia Open here yesterday. Sindhu edged out World No.14 Japan's Aya Ohori 26-24, 21-15 in the opening round.

