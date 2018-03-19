PV Sindhu chills in Birmingham, shares Instagram photo

PV Sindhu recently lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi at the All England semi-final on Saturday



PV Sindhu

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu shuttler seems to have gotten over the disappointment of losing in the All England semi-final to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday pretty quickly. The Rio Olympics silver medal-winner posted this picture on Instagram yesterday from snowy Birmingham with the caption: "Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself. #beurself #birmingham #snowday #sundayvibes."

