PV Sindhu crashes out of China Open in round 2

Published: Sep 19, 2019, 17:48 IST | ANI

Reigning world champion Sindhu dominated the first game, winning it 21-12

PV Sindhu during a badminton match. Pic/ AFP

Shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the China Open on Thursday, losing her second-round match against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Reigning world champion Sindhu dominated the first game, winning it 21-12.

However, the shuttler from Thailand bounced back in the next two games and Sindhu had no answer for the gameplay showed by Chochuwong.

Chochuwong won the second and third game 21-13, 21-19 to enter the third round of the tournament.

Sindhu had defeated China's Li Xue Rui 21-18, 21-12 on Wednesday to enter the second round of the China Open.

Earlier in the day, the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also bowed out of the tournament after losing to Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.

