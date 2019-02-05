PV Sindhu dazzles in a short white dress at Lakme Fashion Week

badminton

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu, shimmered as the showstopper for a women's footwear brand at the Lakme Fashion Week at the Jio Gardens on Sunday

PV Sindhu

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu, shimmered as the showstopper for a women's footwear brand at the Lakme Fashion Week at the Jio Gardens on Sunday. Hey, don't miss those pink shoes, guys! Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi.

PV Sindhu also met Ranveer Singh at the Lakme Fashion week with whom she shares a special friendship.

PV Sindhu is an Indian professional badminton player. She became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal, and one of the two Indian badminton players to ever win an Olympic medal – other being Saina Nehwal. Sindhu won silver in Women's singles at Commonwealth Games 2018 . She was also a silver medalist at the 2017 BWF World Championships and 2018 BWF World Championships consecutively.

One of the highlights of PV Sindhu's career was when she won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. PV Sindhu was beaten by 2 games to 1 by Carolina Marin in the gold medal match.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates