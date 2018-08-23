PV Sindhu is the only Indian in the list of highest paid female athletes with Rs 60 crore earnings

tennis

According to Forbes magazine's list, shuttler PV Sindhu, who has a total of $8.5 million (approx Rs 60 crore) in earnings, is in the Top 10 list on the seventh position, led by Serena Williams on first position with 18.1 million dollars

PV Sindhu

Rio Olympics silver medallist shuttler PV Sindhu is the only Indian in Forbes list of top 10 highest paid female athletes. According to Forbes magazine's list, Sindhu, who has a total of $8.5 million (approx R59.38 crore) in earnings, is at the seventh position.

American tennis star Serena Williams, with total earnings of $18.1 million, tops the list. Serena is followed by Caroline Wozniacki ($13 million), Sloane Stephens ($11.2 million), Garbine Muguruza ($11 million), Maria Sharapova ($10.5 million) and Venus Williams ($10.2 million).

Meanwhile, Sindhu is ahead of the current World No. 1 tennis star Simona Halep ($7.7 million), former American race car driver Danica Patrick ($7.5 million) and German tennis ace Angelique Kerber ($7 million).

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal, and one of the two Indian badminton players to ever win an Olympic medal – other being Saina Nehwal. Sindhu won silver in Women's singles at Commonwealth Games 2018 . She was also a silver medalist at the 2017 BWF World Championships and 2018 BWF World Championships consecutively.

