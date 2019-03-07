PV Sindhu knocked out in 1st Round of All England Championships

badminton

PV Sindhu rues conceding big lead to Sung Ji Hyun at the start which led to 16-21, 22-20, 18-21 first-round loss at the All England Championships in Birmingham

A profligate PV Sindhu was knocked out of the All England Championships by an industrious Sung Ji Hyun of Korea in the women's singles opening round here yesterday. In men's singles, 2017 Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth defeated compatriot HS Prannoy 21-19, 21-19 in a pulsating contest.

Fifth-seeded Sindhu, who was beaten by Sung Ji twice in their last three meetings, lost 16-21, 22-20, 18-21, despite saving as many as eight match points in the second and third game. Sindhu went into the match with a head-to-head record of 8-6 against Sung Ji but the Korean troubled the Indian in the 81-minute thrilling clash which went down to the wire.



Sindhu showed grit in the closing moments of the second and third game but also committed too many unforced errors during the match. The Indian saved three match points at 17-20 in the second game to take the match to the decider, during which she saved five match points before suffering her fourth first-round loss at the USD 1 million event.

"I think I could have not given her the big lead at the start. It was too many points and it was difficult to cover," Sindhu said after the loss. "It was my bad luck probably as my mid-court smashes were going to the net. I was just hitting out but overall it was a good match. She has good anticipation and there were long rallies. I had trained enough but it was just not my day. Such matches keep happening and I have to take it as a challenge and come back stronger," added Sindhu.

India's women's doubles pairs of Meghana Jakkampudi-Poorvisha S Ram and Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy lost their encounters too. Meghana-Poorvisha lost 21-18, 12-21, 12-21 to Ekaterina Bolotova and Alina Daveltova, while Ashwini-Sikki were beaten by Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Tonemoto 21-16, 26-28, 16-21.

