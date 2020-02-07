Search

PV Sindhu looks stunning in this long black dress. See Photos

Published: Feb 07, 2020, 11:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sindhu created history in 2019 when she became the first badminton player to win a gold medal at the World Championships

Pictures Courtesy/ PV Sindhu Instagram
India's star badminton player PV Sindhu really knows how to glam up when the occasion arrives. PV Sindhu, who usually keeps it simple when it comes to her attire, recently shared a photo of her in a long black dress and she looks quite breathtaking. The female badminton player took to Instagram to share a picture of the same.

PV Sindhu captioned the photos saying, "Seasons change but my love for Black clothes is still the same dress - @aanchalvijaywargi H n m- @gotomirrors #loveforblack #loveurself#smilemore"

PV Sindhu is one of India's most renowned badminton players. She created history in 2019 when she became the first badminton player to win a gold medal at the World Championships.

Sindhu also has 2 silver and 2 bronze medal at the championships. She has a gold, silver and bronze each at the Commonwealth Games as well as a silver medal at the Olympics.

