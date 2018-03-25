PV Sindhu sails around Kochi

PV Sindhu takes a boat ride around Kochi, posts picture on Twitter



PV Sindhu

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu, who was named the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast next month, posted this picture on social media on Saturday.

She captioned it, "Lovely boat ride #yacthclub #kochilake. Fun day at Kochi. #enjoyedit#boatride#kochi."

