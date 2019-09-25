PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal knocked out of Korea Open

Shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Korea Open after facing a 19-21, 21-18, 8-1 defeat at the hands of South Korea's Kim Ga Eun in a first-round match on Wednesday.

The world number eight retired midway through the third game, sending Kim to the second round. Nehwal was able to win the first game, but Kim made a strong comeback in the second and third games to clinch the encounter.

Shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the Korea Open on Wednesday, losing her first-round match against USA's Beiwen Zhang. The reigning world champion Sindhu dominated the first game, winning it 21-7.

However, shuttler from the USA bounced back in the next two games and Sindhu had no answer for the gameplay showed by Zhang.

The world-ranked 11 won the second and the third game 22-24, 15-21 to enter the second round of the tournament. Sindhu, however still leads the head to head encounter by 5-4.

Earlier in the day, Sai Praneeth lost the first game by 21-9 and got retired midway in the second game after trailing by 11-7.

