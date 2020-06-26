PV Sindhu salutes teachers for their hard work amid lockdown

Badminton world champion PV Sindhu has thanked school and college teachers for their untiring work in providing education to students through online mediums during these tough COVID-19 times to ensure that the children of India do not lag behind.

Online classes are part of the new normal amid the pandemic which has claimed close to 15,000 lives in the country so far.

Sindhu said she salutes their work and stressed that their efforts should be appreciated by all. "My teachers also inspired me. I am thankful to school and college teachers. We all should salute all the teachers who have been working really hard and tirelessly to make sure children's learning should go on. The teachers of India have been working really hard. We all should be very thankful," Sindhu said in a video message on Twitter.

Teachers, thank you for showing resilience in these tough times and ensuring seamless education for kids. I would like to thank my childhood teachers, Ms. Vimala ma’am, Kirti mam and all the teachers who have been instrumental in shaping me as an individual and player. (1/2)

"Today, I was talking to my cousin and asked him how he is studying during this lockdown. He told me that they were doing these online classes and were also up to date with their syllabus, which is a very good thing," she added.

